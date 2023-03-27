5dd52b-20230324-xcelnuclearplant-view1-04-webp1400 copy.jpg

The Xcel Energy nuclear generating plant near Monticello is pictured on Friday. (Ben Hovland/MPR News)

 Ben Hovland

Xcel Energy officials said on Tuesday crews have repaired a leak at the Monticello nuclear plant, and the plant will resume producing power in the next week.


Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments