A screen at Dodger Stadium shows late broadcaster Vin Scully during a tribute to him before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The World Series is scheduled to start on a Friday for the first time since 1915 and could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day.

The grounds crew moves the tarp at Progressive Field after a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

