Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 14 Photo Gallery

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, bottom, is congratulated after scoring his side’s 3rd goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

After non-stop soccer for the past two weeks, the World Cup is taking a small break.


WCup Argentina Australia Soccer

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates winning the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
France’s Olivier Giroud celebrates with France’s Kylian Mbappe, after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
WCup Japan Croatia Soccer

Japan’s Hidemasa Morita, left, and Croatia’s Luka Modric go for a header during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Brazil’s Neymar celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea, at the Stadium 974 in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
WCup Portugal Switzerland Soccer

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo look on during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
WCup Morocco Spain Soccer

Morocco’s team makes a group photo on the pitch, holding the Palestinian flag, after winning the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

