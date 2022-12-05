Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 12 Photo Gallery

Croatia's Ivan Perisic (4) goes up for the ball against Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, left, Axel Witsel, bottom left, and Toby Alderweireld, right, during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Croatia's Marko Livaja, back, looks on. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup.


Croatia's Luka Modric, front, duels for the ball with Belgium's Jan Vertonghen during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon, third from left, warms up during the South Korea's official training on the eve of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea at the Al Egla Training Site 5 in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Players warm up during Japan official training on the eve of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at the in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Brazil's Neymar practices during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Brazil will face South Korea in a World Cup round of 16 soccer match on Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

