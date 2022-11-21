WCup Armband Dispute Soccer

FILE - England's Harry Kane, center, wearing a rainbow armband, controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and England at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2022. The captains of seven European nations will not wear anti-discrimination armbands in World Cup games after threats from FIFA to show yellow cards to the players. The seven soccer federations say "we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions.” (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

FIFA's threat of on-field punishment for players pushed World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon a plan for their captains to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar's human rights record.


FILE - England's Harry Kane wears a rainbow armband as he takes the knee prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in England. The captains of seven European nations will not wear anti-discrimination armbands in World Cup games after threats from FIFA to show yellow cards to the players. The seven soccer federations say "we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions.” (Justin Tallis, Pool Photo via AP)

