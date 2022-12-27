Rise of Womens Sports

FILE - Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)

Popularity across women's sports has grown steadily over the past few years and there was pivotal movement in 2022. Several sports and leagues saw growth in viewership and ratings, sponsorship deals and prime-time coverage. The past WNBA regular season was the most watched since 2006. The league has a deal with ESPN/ABC where the company paid the WNBA $27 million in 2021. That number goes up $1.5 million per season until 2025. At the collegiate level, name, image and likeness has been a game changer for female athletes. And women's soccer has seen increased global revenue from sponsorships and broadcast deals.


FILE - United States' Kristie Mewis, left, and Megan Rapinoe celebrate their side's third goal scored by Ashley Sanchez against Costa Rica during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Megan Rapinoe at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. South Carolina won 64-49 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

