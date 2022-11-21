WCup England Iran Soccer

Iranian soccer fans hold up signs reading Woman Life Freedom and Freedom For Iran, prior to the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

 Alessandra Tarantino

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran's players didn't sing their national anthem and didn't celebrate their goals. In the stands, many Iranian fans showed solidarity with the protest movement that has roiled the country for months.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments