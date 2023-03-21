APTOPIX Timberwolves Raptors Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) dunks over Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Toronto, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Julius Randle scored 57 points in one of the greatest nights in Knicks history. The Minnesota Timberwolves had the most sizzling start in the NBA this season.


Timberwolves Knicks Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Timberwolves Knicks Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments