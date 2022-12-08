Brittney Griner

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki, Russia, on July 26. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

 Alexander Zemlianichenko

WASHINGTON — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.


