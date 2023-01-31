Winter Weather Texas

A multi-vehicle fatal accident occurred on the Ben White Boulevard on-ramp at South First Street, in Austin, Texas, during an ice storm on Tuesday. ( Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP)

 Jay Janner

Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,700 flights nationwide, bringing traffic to a standstill on an interstate through Arkansas and knocking out power to thousands of Texans.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments