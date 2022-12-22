...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The
main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked
up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all
portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition,
arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across
the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions
of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Todd, Stearns and Wright Counties.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this
evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
It looks like we are in a for a frigid weekend, which makes it a great time to look out the window and dream about next year’s garden. Whether you’re laying out your vegetable beds or planning a major renovation with patios, paths and new trees, shrubs and perennials, a few basic steps make garden planning easy and fun.
I always start my garden planning with a few questions. How do I want to use the space? How would I want the space to feel? What practical considerations do I have to assess—water flow, traffic patterns, light, wind and neighbors? With vegetable garden planning, issues such as what do we eat, do crops need to be rotated from last year, what kind of preservation do I plan to do also need to be considered.
Taking notes on paper and even making some preliminary drawings is a fun winter activity. If you are on Pinterest or Instagram, there are many images and ideas for garden planning. Combining Pinterest and paper is a great way to solidify your ideas and it gives you something you can share with a professional designer or installer, if you plan to have one on your project.
If you want to go more in-depth on garden planning, look for an upcoming session of our most popular class series, Landscape Design Basics, taught by Julie Weisenhorn and Jim Calkins of the University of Minnesota Extension. Students will have an opportunity to learn the theory and basic principles of sustainable landscape design and how to avoid the mistakes that are commonly made by novices and professionals alike. The curriculum was developed to allow participants to use their own property as a class project by designing an entry garden, a deck/patio garden, or other landscape space. What fun!
If you don’t have the time for a full course, there are many great books and websites on garden design. Some of our favorites are Groundbreaking Food Gardens for vegetable gardeners, which includes lots of plans and ideas; Five Plant Gardens, for those wanting great design with a minimal number of plants; and for those who really want to dig into design, the Layered Garden.
What are your favorite garden design resources?
Mary Lahr Schier is a freelance garden writer and speaker and recently retired as editor of Northern Gardener® magazine. Follow Mary on Instagram at @mynortherngarden_mary. Find the article at northerngardener.org.