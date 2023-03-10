arborvitae-rabbit-damage-768x1024.jpeg

Hungry rabbits leave their mark on a St. Paul, MN arborvitae.

We’re having a wild winter—buckets of snow, the occasional freezing rain and subzero temperatures (remember December?). Weather like this can be rough on trees and shrubs, because, unlike your perennials, most of them are not snugly buried beneath the snow.

winter damage blog feature - 1


winter damage blog feature - 1
sunscald-or-frost-crack-683x1024.jpg

This cracked, southeast-facing oak is the victim of sunscald, based on the lightness of the bark around the crack.

Mary Lahr Schier is a longtime Minnesota garden writer.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments