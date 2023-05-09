Winona State University President Scott Olson will be the next chancellor of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.
The system board chose Olson in a unanimous vote Tuesday. He was one of two finalists to lead the system, which includes 26 colleges and seven universities, including Winona State. Olson will replace Devinder Malhotra, who has served as chancellor since 2017 and will retire this summer.
Olson told the board that he hopes he can help break down barriers for those who want to go to school in the Minnesota State system, whether that’s affordability or feeling like they belong and are treated equitably.
“When every student has in the palm of their hand, a tool that lets them navigate the complexities of higher education, and aspire and find their way to their hopes and dreams then the Minnesota miracle is renewed. Then Minnesota will rise up to the hopes and dreams that we have for it,” he said.
Roger Moe, chair of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees, said Olson stood out to the 23-member search committee.
Moe said Olson succeeded at increasing Winona State’s rankings, helped with major strategic initiatives system-wide, and has been a strong advocate for advancing diversity, increasing enrollment by students of color at Winona State by 95 percent.
“Dr. Olson’s accomplishments in higher education leadership are most impressive. He has a clear record of leadership at every level of administration, and experience in the classroom as a tenure-track member of the faculty as well,” he said.
Before becoming Winona State’s president in 2012, Olson was provost at Minnesota State University Mankato and also served as the system’s interim vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. He’s also worked at Ball State University in Indiana and Central Connecticut State University.
At Winona, Olson “earned a reputation for academic excellence and has become known for delivering high rates of student success” that’s been recognized in national rankings, the Minnesota State system said in a statement.
Olson will become chancellor on Aug. 1.
