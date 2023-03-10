Wild Canucks Hockey

Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov waits for a faceoff against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

All-Star left wing Kirill Kaprizov is expected to miss the next three to four weeks with a lower-body injury, the Minnesota Wild announced on Thursday.


Flames Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) handles the puck against Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. Calgary won 1-0 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Wild Jets Hockey

Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97), Mats Zuccarello (36) and Ryan Hartman (38) celebrate Hartman's goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

