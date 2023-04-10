NCAA Quinnipiac Minnesota Hockey

Minnesota forward Jaxon Nelson, left, celebrates his goal against Quinnipiac with Jackson LaCombe, center, and defenseman Brock Faber, right, during the second period of the championship game in the Frozen Four NCAA college hockey tournament Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Brock Faber to a standard three-year, entry-level contract on Sunday, a day after the Minnesota Gophers lost in the NCAA championship game.


