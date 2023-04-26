Maple Leafs Lightning Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) carries the puck around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The NHL is sending four teams to Sweden next season as part of its annual Global Series. The Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will each play two games among them in Stockholm in November. It's one of two trips outside North America the league has planned for 2023. The Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes are set to play two exhibition games in Melbourne, Australia, in September. The NHL is trying to significantly expand hockey interest Down Under while also cultivating and growing an already fervent fanbase in Scandinavia and across Europe.


