Wild Blackhawks Hockey

Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

When the Minnesota Wild brought back Marc-Andre Fleury and traded Cam Talbot for Filip Gustavsson last summer, their outlook in the net seemed obvious.


Wild Blackhawks Hockey

Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson (32) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks' Reese Johnson (52) while teammate Calen Addison (2) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Wild Penguins Hockey

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches the rebounding puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments