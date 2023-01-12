AP PRO PICKS WILD CARD

Wild-card weekend is all about familiarity. All six games feature teams that already faced off this season, including three matchups between division rivals going head-to-head for the third time and two clubs playing each other in back-to-back weeks. Bust out the popcorn. It should be a wild weekend. The action kicks off Saturday with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL, entering the postseason on a 10-game winning streak that gave them the NFC's No. 2 seed. The Seahawks walked off the field last week uncertain about their playoff berth and got in when the Detroit Lions upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.


Jets Seahawks Football

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) showers against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Cardinals 49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Titans Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 20-16. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Chargers Broncos Football

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

