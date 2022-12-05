Wild Stars Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) is congratulated by teammate Alex Goligoski (33) after Gaudreau scores a shoot-out in an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The Wild won 6-5. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau scored on Minnesota's three shootout attempts and the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Sunday after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period.


Wild Stars Hockey

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Alex Goligoski (33) defend the goal against Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Wild Stars Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar (26) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Wild Stars Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates for the puck in front of Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments