Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy, center, celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 27, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Matt Boldy had his second hat trick in the last five games for Minnesota, Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves, and the surging Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Monday night.


Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) watches his shot hit the back of the net as he scores past Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, left, as Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 27, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Seattle Kraken left wing Jaden Schwartz, top, draws a penalty for goalie interference after colliding with Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 27, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

