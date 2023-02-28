Biden TikTok Ban

The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

 Michael Dwyer

The United States is ratcheting up national security concerns about TikTok, mandating that all federal employees delete the Chinese-owned social media app from government-issued mobile phones. Other Western governments are pursuing similar bans, citing espionage fears.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments