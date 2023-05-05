Virus Outbreak WHO Pandemic Downgrade

Javier Anto, 90, reacts in front of his wife Carmen Panzano, 92, through the window separating the nursing home from the street in Barcelona, Spain, on April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

 Emilio Morenatti

GENEVA — The World Health Organization said Friday that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions of people worldwide.


