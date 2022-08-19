Monkeypox vaccine

A vial of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine sits on a table at a pop-up vaccination at Hennepin County’s Public Health Clinic on Aug. 4. (Kerem Yücel/MPR News)

 Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The U.S. is now reporting more than 14,000 cases of monkeypox nationwide. While larger states like Illinois, California and New York are seeing some of the highest numbers, Minnesota is also seeing its cases rise.

