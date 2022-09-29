Boston College Florida St Football

Florida State tight end Camren McDonald (87) runs the ball after a catch on fourth down, gaining a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

The national spotlight shines on the Atlantic Coast Conference this week. No. 10 North Carolina State visits No. 5 Clemson in what's being called the biggest game in Wolfpack history. No. 23 Florida State plays its first game in four years as a ranked team against No. 22 Wake Forest. Other Top 25 matchups have No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Mississippi and No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor.

UConn NC State Football

North Carolina State's Devin Leary (13) prepares to throw the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Clemson Wake Forest Football

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

