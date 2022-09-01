Notre Dame Defensive Test Football

FILE - Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) plays during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. If Notre Dame is going to beat Ohio State for the first time since 1936, everyone in South Bend knows the defense must ace its test. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The first big weekend of college football is bursting with storylines. No. 5 Notre Dame visits No. 2 Ohio State. New Oregon coach Dan Lanning faces his old team when the 11th-ranked Ducks meet defending national champion and No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta. Lanning was the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator last season. No. 7 Utah goes to The Swamp for Billy Napier's first game as Florida's coach. No. 23 Cincinnati is coming off its College Football Playoff appearance and is an underdog at No. 19 Arkansas. The Backyard Brawl returns when West Virginia visits No. 17 Pittsburgh.

FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass during an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. When the NCAA lifted restrictions on players profiting from their name, image and likeness, it created instant millionaires of elite college football players like Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
FILE - Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Pac-12 Conference men's NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. Oregon first-year coach Lanning isn't dropping any clues about his starting quarterback this season. Fall camp has been a battle behind closed doors between transfer Bo Nix, redshirt freshmen Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws a pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West. Thursday night's season opener could play a big part in what happens next. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

