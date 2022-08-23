Weather Whiplash

Members of the Balch Springs Fire Department bring a family of four by boat to higher ground after rescuing them from their home along Forest Glen Lane in Batch Springs, Texas on Monday. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

 Elías Valverde II

Parts of northern Texas, mired in a drought labeled as extreme and exceptional, are flooding under torrential rain. In a drought.

