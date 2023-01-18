Walz-Education

Gov. Tim Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and First Lady Gwen Walz, read to a group of kindergarteners at Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary in St. Paul on Tuesday. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

 Glen Stubbe

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a $12 billion, four-year education budget Tuesday that includes big tax credits for families with young children as well as more money for public schools across the state.


