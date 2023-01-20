Walz at Daikin

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan released more details of their budget proposal at a Daikin innovation and manufacturing hub in Plymouth on Thursday. (Brian Bakst/MPR News)

A sprawling economic development and climate action plan from Gov. Tim Walz would kickstart a paid family leave program, raise pay for health care aides, boost grants for business startups, incentivize clean power and help young farmers.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments