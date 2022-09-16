Walz, Flanagan boosters

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan sit to take their latest boosters Friday to encourage Minnesotans to get their booster shot before fall weather kicks in. (Brian Bakst/MPR News)

Minnesota officials are urging people to update their COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the fall, when a migration indoors can lead to more exposures.

