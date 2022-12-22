...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard
Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard
Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Gov. Tim Walz filled some key openings in his administration Wednesday as he prepares to start a second term next month, opting for a few state government insiders and some who have built up their professional reputation working elsewhere.
The six new commissioners will replace agency leaders who stepped down in recent months or who will retire at year’s end. Turnover between terms is not uncommon and the Walz cabinet openings were in line with past governors.
They appointments are:
Willie Jett II, former St. Cloud superintendent, for education commissioner.
Bob Jacobson, former New Brighton police chief, for public safety commissioner.
Brooke Cunningham, assistant health commissioner, to take the lead role in that department.
Nonprofit leader Ida Rukavina to run the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Agency.
Paul Marquart, retiring DFL state legislator, as revenue commissioner.
Nicole Blissenbach, acting commissioner, to be the full-fledged labor and industry commissioner.
Many commissioners aren’t that well known outside their areas of expertise but some have become important public figures during major crises. For instance, the commissioners of education, health and public safety appeared often alongside Walz and in front of TV cameras during the pandemic and the spurts of civil unrest.
The administration will have an easier time winning confirmation for commissioners. The Senate flipped to DFL control in the last election, meaning the likelihood of nominees being rejected is slim.
Walz has tried to form a diverse cabinet to lead the 24 state agencies in the executive branch, picking agency leaders from different backgrounds and parts of the state.
With his current appointments, the cabinet will have 11 commissioners who are women and 13 who are men. Eight are people of color.