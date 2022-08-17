Walz on crime

Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a light rail station last week. Behind him, from left: Metro Transit Patrol Operations Captain Richard Raymond, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and State Patrol Commander Matt Langer. (Peter Callaghan/MinnPost)

Flanked by state troopers and Metro Transit police leaders, DFL Gov. Tim Walz declared at a press conference last week that increases in crime in Minnesota “are simply unacceptable.”

