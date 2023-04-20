Walz State Of The State

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the State of the State address, Wednesday in the house chambers of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

 Aaron Lavinsky

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz drew stark contrasts between Minnesota and Republican-led states Wednesday night, using his State of the State speech to highlight how he and his fellow Democrats have used their new control over state government to push through an ambitious liberal agenda.


