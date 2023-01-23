513779-20230123-a-photo-of-three-people-around-a-red-table-webp2000 copy.jpg

Roseville fire officials demonstrate for Gov. Tim Walz, left, a hands-free CPR device Monday at their fire station on Monday. (Dana Ferguson/MPR News)

Gov. Tim Walz wants to provide money to local governments to come up with programs to fight crime, give Minnesotans the ability to buy in to the MinnesotaCare health insurance program and increase grants for people trying to find housing.


