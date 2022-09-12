NASCAR Kansas Auto Racing

Bubba Wallace (45), Ryan Blaney (12), Ross Chastain (1) and Joey Logano (22) head toward Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Bubba Wallace was so comfortable cruising around Kansas Speedway on Sunday that he told his team over the radio in the closing laps that he didn't want to know who was chasing him or how far back they might be.

Bubba Wallace prepares for qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
A crew member for Tyler Reddick's No. 8 car, left, carries a damaged tire away during a pit stop at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Racers head toward Turn 1 at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Racers head down the front straightaway during a restart at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

