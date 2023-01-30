...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Rice Lake State Park on Saturday, Feb. 4. Drop by any time between 5 and 8 p.m. for skiing, snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.
“Candlelight events are a wonderful way to experience state parks in winter,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails director. “On a cold winter’s night, there’s something beautiful about the flicker of candles reflected in the snow – it creates a magical feeling. Being active outside in winter is a great way to beat cabin fever, get some exercise and boost your mood.”
The 1.5-mile trail starts at the boat ramp parking lot and is suitable for beginner-level skiers, snowshoers or hikers of all ages.
Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and s’mores near a crackling bonfire, or hot cocoa, cider or tea and treats at the park office.
For weather-related event updates, call 507-414-6191 or check visitor alerts at mndnr.gov/ricelake.
A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, visitors can save time by getting one in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reservations, log in or create an account, then click on “vehicle permit.” Next, select a duration of one-day ($7) or annual ($35) and continue as directed. An email will be sent with a permit that can be printed and displayed during park visits. Visitors that cannot print the temporary permit must write the confirmation number on a piece of paper and place it on the vehicle windshield's passenger side.
Other candlelight events will take place throughout the state in January and February, offering a variety of terrain and scenery. For the complete schedule – including dates, times and other details – visit the candlelight events page on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/candlelight).
For more information, email info.dnr@state.mn.us or call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.