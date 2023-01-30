Rice Lake State Park snowy

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Rice Lake State Park on Saturday, Feb. 4. Drop by any time between 5 and 8 p.m. for skiing, snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.


