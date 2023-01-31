Employment Costs

Hiring signs are displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., on Jan. 13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

 Nam Y. Huh

Pay and benefits for America's workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won't fuel higher inflation.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments