Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison adjusts his glasses after being chosen by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Jordan Addison could hardly have found a better place to break into the NFL than Minnesota, with Justin Jefferson in place to learn from.


Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
FILE - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NFL wild-card football game against the New York Giants on Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Cousins is signed for only one more season, which could prompt the Vikings to try to draft a quarterback in the first round this year. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

