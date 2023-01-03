Vikings Packers Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Green Bay Packers linebacker Justin Hollins (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Minnesota Vikings have outscored their opponents this season during the fourth quarter and overtime by 78 points, the best total in the league.


Vikings Packers Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass between Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
APTOPIX Vikings Packers Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II, right, during a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

