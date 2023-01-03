Vikings Offensive Line Football

FILE -Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75) blocks during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 07, 2021 in Baltimore. The Minnesota Vikings placed right tackle Brian O'Neill and center Austin Schlottman on injured reserve on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 all but ending the season for two starters on the precipice of the playoffs.(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)

The Minnesota Vikings placed right tackle Brian O'Neill and center Austin Schlottman on injured reserve on Tuesday, all but ending the season for two starters on the precipice of the playoffs.


