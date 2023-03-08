Vikings Player Man Saved Football

FILE -Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn is being hailed as one of four heroes who helped rescue a man from a burning car in Austin, Texas Sunday night, March, 5, 2023. Osborn said on Twitter that God had him at the right place at the right time.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn said he was in the "right place at the exact right time" to help save a man from a burning car.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments