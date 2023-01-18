Giants Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reacts during the first half of an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kevin O'Connell enjoyed a strong debut as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, with a record-setting wide receiver, a productive offense and a division title.


Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf, left, and head coach Kevin O'Connell talk during an NFL football team practice in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The Vikings will play the New York Giants in a wild-card game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments