APTOPIX Cardinals Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt (86) celebrates ahead of Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The winning touch that so often escaped the Minnesota Vikings last season is back in their hands.


Cardinals Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) scores on a 17-yard touchdown run ahead of Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cardinals Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates with teammate linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cardinals Vikings Football

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) fumbles the ball between Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-26. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments