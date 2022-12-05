Jets Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-22. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

In the tension of these habitually tight finishes, the Minnesota Vikings have become quite the confident and comfortable team.


Jets Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a 10-yard touchdown pass ahead of New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Jets Vikings Football

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Jets Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) reacts in front of New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) after a defensive stop during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Jets Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-22. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments