Vikings Determined Dantzler Football

FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) defends against Indianapolis Colts' Andre Chachere (36) during the first half of an NFL football game Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. Dantzler has had at least as many downs as ups over two years at cornerback for the Vikings, and his starting spot has been threatened by a second-round draft pick in Andrew Booth Jr. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Cameron Dantzler was the most obvious party to perhaps the lowest moment of last season for the Minnesota Vikings, when he backpedaled too deep in the end zone in Detroit and let the Lions complete the game-ending touchdown pass right in front of him.

Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks runs at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd (29) watches during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments