FILE - Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks stands on the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, March 6, ending his eight-year run with the team. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Minnesota Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, ending his eight-year run with the team.


FILE - Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, March 6, 2023, ending his eight-year run with the team. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

