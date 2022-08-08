Britain Soccer Premier League

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo walks on the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Brighton won 2-1. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

The World Cup in Qatar takes place from Nov. 21-Dec. 18. It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it. It likely represents the last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the tournament. Kylian Mbappé and France are back to defend their title. Brazil is bidding for a record-extending sixth title. The first World Cup in the Middle East will contain 32 teams and 64 matches across 28 days. Iran against the United States and Spain facing Germany are some of the group-stage matches to watch out for.

PSG’s Neymar celebrates after winning the French Super Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, July 31, 2022. PSG won 4-0. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
PSG’s Lionel Messi waves during the French Super Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne heads the ball during their English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

