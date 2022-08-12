MLS All Star Game Soccer

MLS All-Star Carlos Vela celebrates his goal during the first half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Dayne St. Clair entered the interview room, wearing a smile as bright as his orange goalkeeper’s jersey and clutching a crystal trophy after helping the MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX.

MLS All Star Game Soccer

MLS All-Star Walker Zimmerman, left, and Liga MX All-Star Julián Quiñones vie for the ball during the first half of the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
MLS All Star Game Soccer

MLS All-Star Sebastián Driussi, left, and Liga MX All-Star Avilés Hurtado vie for the ball during the first half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
MLS All Star Game Soccer

Liga MX All-Star Juan Dinenno, right, heads the ball next to MLS All-Star Julián Araujo (4), with Liga MX All-Star Luis Quiñones watching during the first half of the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
MLS All-Star Game Soccer

MLS All-Star Carlos Vela (11) heads in a goal during the first half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments