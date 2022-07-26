United States Canada CONCACAF Women Soccer

United States' Alex Morgan takes a selfie as she celebrates after winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The U.S. women's national soccer team has a new look with young talent, and coach Vlatko Andonovski has tweaked its traditional straightforward and speedy attack to take a more nuanced approach. The players say something more is going on as well. They say there's been a shift in the team's vibe due in large part to a new mix of veterans and younger players. Andonovski set about remaking the team after a disappointing Olympic tournament in Tokyo where the U.S. came away with a bronze. They're now looking to build toward the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

United States Canada CONCACAF Women Soccer

United States' coach, Vlatko Andonovski celebrates with his players after winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
United States Canada CONCACAF Women Soccer

United States' players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
United States Canada CONCACAF Women Soccer

United States' players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments