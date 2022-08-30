APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Daria Snigur, of Ukraine, reacts after upsetting Simona Halep, of Romania, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Daniil Medvedev had an easy start to his U.S. Open title defense, beating Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 on Monday.

US Open Tennis

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Leolia, Jeanjean, of France, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
US Open Tennis

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Stefan Kozlov, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
US Open Tennis

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, reaches for a shot from Francisco Cerundolo, of Argentina, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments