US Open Preview Tennis

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo ahead of the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Tennis is in a state of transition as the U.S. Open is set to begin on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

It seems everyone in the world of tennis was riveted by Novak Djokovic's victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the last tournament for both ahead of the U.S. Open. The match was a titanic, 3½-hour-plus showdown and and set the stage for what will be an expected meeting to determine the champion at Flushing Meadows. Play begins Monday in New York for the year's last Grand Slam tournament and finishes on Sept. 10. Last weekend's contest at the hard-court Cincinnati Masters also served to symbolize the state of change the sport currently finds itself in a year removed from Serena Williams' farewell match and Roger Federer's retirement announcement soon thereafter.


FILE - Serena Williams returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. That was the last tournament of Williams' playing career, and tennis is in a state of transition as the 2023 U.S. Open is set to begin on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE -An emotional Roger Federer, left, of Team Europe sits alongside his playing partner Rafael Nadal after their Laver Cup doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 arena in London, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. That was the last match of Federer's career, and tennis is in a state of transition as the 2023 U.S. Open is set to begin on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  

